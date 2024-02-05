Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

