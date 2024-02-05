Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.6 %
Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.55.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NLY
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
