Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.31.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of AON opened at $292.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

