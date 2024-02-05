Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $103.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $103.81.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

