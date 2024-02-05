Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $83.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

