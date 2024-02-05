ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.45. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

