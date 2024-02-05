Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $132,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after buying an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $55.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.