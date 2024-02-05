ARM (ARM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect ARM to post earnings of 0.25 per share for the quarter. ARM has set its Q3 guidance at $0.21 to $0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ARM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ARM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 71.00 on Monday. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 79.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 69.63.
Institutional Trading of ARM
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $4,334,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $8,779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $21,118,000.
About ARM
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
