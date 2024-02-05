Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

AROW opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

AROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

