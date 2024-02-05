ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.29% of ASML worth $676,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $890.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $748.49 and its 200-day moving average is $677.16. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $893.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

