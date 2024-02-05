ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.120-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.440 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. ATI has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,870,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ATI by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ATI by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ATI by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

