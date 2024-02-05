ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.120-2.520 EPS.

Shares of ATI opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. ATI has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 70.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

