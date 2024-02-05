Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9,467.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Atkore worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,940,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,670,000 after buying an additional 360,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,174,000.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $148.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

