Atlas Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 204,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,722,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $174.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

