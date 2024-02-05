ATS (ATS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect ATS to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.
ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ATS Price Performance
NYSE:ATS opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. ATS has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Several analysts recently commented on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
