Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.09 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.12. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $248.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

