AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,858.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,821.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,648.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,576.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,849.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

