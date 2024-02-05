AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,821.89 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,849.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,648.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2,576.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

