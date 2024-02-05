Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $232.74 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.