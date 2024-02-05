Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

