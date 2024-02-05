Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,472 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,642 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,031,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 803,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

