Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,739 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 458,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 40,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.57 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

