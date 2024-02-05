Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 867.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,975 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.18 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Report on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.