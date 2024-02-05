Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.02% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $27.86 on Monday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
