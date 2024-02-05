Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 12,886 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $128.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.43. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $129.36.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

