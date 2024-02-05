Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $183.95 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.08.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

