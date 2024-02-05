Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,759 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

