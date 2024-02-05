Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,892 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000.

Shares of PIE opened at $19.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

