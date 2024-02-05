Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 36.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $93.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

