Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

ASM opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

