Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $161.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $156.74 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.70.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

