Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $131.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

