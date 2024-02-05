B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Stock Up 1.3 %

BC stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Brunswick by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.