B. Riley Begins Coverage on Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URG. StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.59.

Shares of URG stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $544.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.17. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $92,383.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,812.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock worth $469,873. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

