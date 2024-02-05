Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) vs. SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Head-To-Head Review

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Backblaze and SoundThinking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 5 0 3.00 SoundThinking 0 1 4 0 2.80

Backblaze currently has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. SoundThinking has a consensus price target of $37.86, suggesting a potential upside of 92.27%. Given SoundThinking’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than Backblaze.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -64.75% -98.59% -40.31% SoundThinking -8.45% -12.57% -6.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Backblaze and SoundThinking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Backblaze and SoundThinking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $85.15 million 3.71 -$51.40 million ($1.80) -4.67 SoundThinking $81.00 million 3.09 $6.39 million ($0.61) -32.28

SoundThinking has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Backblaze. SoundThinking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Backblaze, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of SoundThinking shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Backblaze shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of SoundThinking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Backblaze has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundThinking has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoundThinking beats Backblaze on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze



Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About SoundThinking



SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

