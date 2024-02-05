Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29,191 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

