Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 1,281 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

