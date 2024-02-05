Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 2,306 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.05% of Stride worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 34.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 5.2% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LRN opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

