Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 6,963 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $50.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

