Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $8,659,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,482.28 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,492.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,289.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2,063.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.