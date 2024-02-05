Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.41 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183,602 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $64.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

