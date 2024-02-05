Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Haleon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 51.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,007,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 35.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,353,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 873,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.05.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

