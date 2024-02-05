Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

