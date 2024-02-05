Banco Santander S.A. Has $970,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 885.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 164,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 45.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $83.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

