Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,032,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 871,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 679,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $47.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $48.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

