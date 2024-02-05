Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.01 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $245.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $246.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

