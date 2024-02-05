Banco Santander S.A. Invests $707,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.07% of Chegg as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Chegg Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

