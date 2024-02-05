Banco Santander S.A. Invests $746,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $3,447,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Wedbush upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.