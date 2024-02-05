Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 5.8 %

Pinterest stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $39.92.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

