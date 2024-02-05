Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $800,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.